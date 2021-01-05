Fired Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman releases statement

FILE – This Dec. 29, 2020 file photo shows Texas head coach Tom Herman during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado in San Antonio. Texas has fired football Herman, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and making only one appearance in the league title game. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman made his first public comments since being fired over the weekend after four years at the helm of the Longhorns football program.

Texas won the Alamo Bowl 55-23 against Colorado on Tuesday night and Herman was out of the job four days later. Texas announced Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as Herman’s replacement on Saturday afternoon.

Herman released a short statement through his wife Michelle’s Twitter page on Monday night. Herman expressed gratitude to the players and staff, writing that “Texas will always hold a special place in his heart”.

Thank you Longhorn nation! 🤘🏼🧡 pic.twitter.com/ecvTePAobB — Michelle Herman (@belletjh) January 5, 2021

Here’s the full statement:

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been the head coach at the University of Texas. It has been a great honor, and as an alumnus, Texas will always hold a special place in my heart. I also want to thank the players that I’ve been blessed to coach. You have represented the university with dignity and have given your all in an effort to make your program better. And to the coaches and staff who have poured their heart and soul into this program, my appreciation has no bounds. Your efforts have been the backbone of our successes. Finally, my family and I wish nothing but success and happiness to Longhorn nation in the future.”

Herman finished with a 32-18 record during his time at Texas, winning 10 games in 2018. The Longhorns went 4-0 in bowl games.

Texas will be Sarkisian’s third head coaching stop. Sarkisian coached at Washington for five years and USC for two years, going 46-35.