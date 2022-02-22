Final Texas men’s basketball game at Erwin Center sold out

AUSTIN, TX – JANUARY 17: An outside view of Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas prior to the Texas Longhorns game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on January 17, 2005. The Longhorns defeated the Cowboys 75-61. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Frank Erwin Center is down to its final events before it gives way to the new Moody Center set to open in the middle of April.

The Erwin Center will play host to four more Texas Longhorns regular season basketball games — two men’s and two women’s games.

There may be other opportunities as the women will likely host games in the NCAA Tournament at the Erwin Center, based on current seeding projections. The women’s bracket will be released Sunday, March 13.

Limited options remain for UT men’s basketball games however.

If you don’t already have tickets for next Monday night’s game against Baylor, Wednesday night against TCU may be your final chance. Texas Athletics says the Baylor game is considered a sellout.

UT says mezzanine-level tickets for the TCU game are still available at $10 each.

Texas will play its basketball games at the Moody Center, starting in the 2022-23 season. The 15,000-seat venue is opening with a variety of musical acts in April.

Texas men’s basketball is looking for a bounce back after a six-point loss to Texas Tech Saturday. TCU is chasing Texas in the standings with just two weeks remaining before the Big 12 basketball tournament. The Longhorns are fourth and TCU is fifth in the conference standings.

How to watch TCU vs. Texas

When: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Frank Erwin Center (Austin)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network