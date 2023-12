AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns took off to New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl Wednesday morning.

Fans of all ages gathered outside Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium to show their support as the team’s charter buses rolled out of The University of Texas at Austin campus.

The Horns will face the Washington Huskies in what will be one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The University of Texas at Austin community gathered Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, to show their support for the Longhorns as they head to the Sugar Bowl. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The University of Texas at Austin community gathered Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, to show their support for the Longhorns as they head to the Sugar Bowl. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The game kicks off on Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. Central Time.