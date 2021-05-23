Fans endure constant rain at COTA for inaugural NASCAR event in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although rain was in the forecast every day leading up to Sunday’s Echopark Automotive Grand Prix in the NASCAR Cup Series, it didn’t stop thousands from attending the inaugural event at Circuit of the Americas.

Sherry Johnson, a NASCAR fan who lives in Austin, had not attended a NASCAR race in fifteen years but she broke the drought on Sunday, undeterred by the rain.

“It wasn’t going to stop us from coming, because this is just one of the greatest sports in the United States,” Johnson explained. “It’s so close to home, NASCAR here in Austin, Texas, there was no way we were going to miss this opportunity.”

Graham Mees is a longtime fan of NASCAR, and he attends multiple events, the race at COTA was a must-attend event according to him.

“I didn’t know if it [the rain] was going to last all day or not, and yeah my shoes might have gotten a little wet, my feet might be soaked but I’m having a great time.”

If anything, the rain enhanced the experience for Mees because it showed what the drivers could do in changing conditions.

“If we were at Texas Motor Speedway, and it rains, the cars can’t race and get on the track so with it raining, it’s nice to not have to deal with a postponement,” Mees added.

Although there was no postponement, the race was called with 14 laps remaining because of the constant rain.

There were more showers expected so leader Chase Elliott was named the winner when things came to a halt.