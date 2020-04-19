Fallen SMPD officer earned all-state kicking honors for Westwood football

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A brother, son and public protector, Officer Justin Putnam, was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening in San Marcos during a police “ambush” attack.

Putnam and two other SMPD officers were responding to a domestic violence call Saturday around 6 p.m. at a San Marcos apartment complex when the suspect started shooting at officers with a rifle, according to SMPD police.

The 31-year-old, who grew up in Austin, died at the scene. Two other officers, Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart, were injured in the attack. Both Mueller and Stewart are in a critical, but stable condition, SMPD Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said.

Putnam’s family says they will remember him as a protector that loved his family. He was set to get married to his long term girlfriend in November. His high school football coach, Westwood’s Anthony Wood, called Putnam the definition of a perfect teammate.

“Justin was an unbelievable kid. The way he got along with his teammates. As a player, you couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Wood said.

Putnam was standout on the Warriors football team in the early 2000s. Wood says Putnam was named first-team all-state as a kicker and second-team as an all-state punter in 2006. He was also a four-year letterman on the Westwood soccer team.

“Cool, calm and collected. Everything you wanted in a kicker,” Wood said about Putnam’s demeanor.

According to a Westwood athletics website, Putnam received a football scholarship to Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas as a kicker in 2006. He ended his football career when he later transferred and graduated from Texas State.

Putnam had been with SMPD for five and a half years. Wood says he attended Putnam’s police academy graduation ceremony in 2014 to celebrate him and another former player.

Wood says he’ll always remember him as a great person and a great teammate.

“It’s just hard to comprehend and understand some of these things that happen on a regular basis,” Wood said.