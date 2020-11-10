F1 United States Grand Prix returns to Austin in October 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas announced Tuesday that it will host the 2021 Formula One United States Grand Prix on Oct. 22-24, 2021.

The 2020 race weekend was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic — a decision that Bobby Epstein, COTA founding partner, called “prudent, but painful” in a statement at the time.

F1 modified its 2020 schedule due to the pandemic, cutting its travel to North America and racing an abbreviated schedule of 17 races in 12 countries. Lewis Hamilton is well on his way to winning his seventh F1 title.

The 2021 F1 race year starts in March in Australia, according to the provisional F1 calendar released on Tuesday.

COTA is offering deposits for tickets to the 2021 Austin race. A deposit will secure people a place for in line for tickets. The non-refundable deposit will be applied to the total ticket purchase when they select their seats before tickets go on sale to the public, COTA said.

BREAKING: The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will take place on October 22-24, 2021. pic.twitter.com/cJdTvNIaSi — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) November 10, 2020

If anyone placed a deposit for 2020 and did not request a refund, they don’t need to place another deposit. Their priority remains ahead of 2021 deposits, according to COTA.