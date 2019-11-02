F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo to don Texas Longhorns gear for USGP

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is going ‘Horns Up’ for the United States Grand Prix from Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

The Australian driver will don a Texas Longhorns-inspired helmet for Sunday’s race.

University of Texas cheerleaders and mascot Hook ‘Em were on hand at the United States Grand Prix Media Day to reveal and present Ricciardo with the limited edition gear.

Ricciardo explained his helmet and attire change on Twitter saying that he’s loved Austin since the first visit and attended a Longhorns football game last year

“I thought this year I’d tip my hat to them. I normally try and do something Austin themed here and I thought the Longhorns was a cool one with the idea to do a Football helmet; it’s pretty special and I’d like to show some love to the city!”

Ricciardo will also wear one-of-a-kind burnt orange and white Alpinestars race boots featuring “Hook ‘em” on the sides.