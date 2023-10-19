AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you spotted an F1 car flying high above Austin’s skyline and Lady Bird Lake Wednesday afternoon — your eyes were not deceiving you.

Oracle’s Red Bull Racing team unveiled its new Texas-inspired car design ahead of this weekend’s Austin F1 Grand Prix by helicoptering it above the capital city.

According to Red Bull Racing, Franco Cavallone’s winning design based on the Lone Star Flag of Texas beat out 2,000 other fan submissions. Top designs were also put to a vote among 25,000 fans.

“I thought about Austin and the Circuit of the Americas and took inspiration from the stripes and stars, and sweeping red, white, and blue lines around the corners of the track,” Cavallone said, in part, in a press release.

Oracle’s Red Bull Racing team unveiled its new Texas-inspired car design for the Austin F1 Grand Prix via helicoptering. (Courtesy: Chad Wadsworth / Red Bull Content Pool)

The RB 19 in Texas Livery spotlighted in Miami, Florida, before the race of the FIA Formula One Championship in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Red Bull Racing / Red Bull Content Pool)

Cavallone is a 39-year-old graphic designer from Argentina, and Red Bull Racing said he was flown to Austin this week to see his design launched in person.

“I’m a freelance graphic designer and this is easily the most exciting thing I’ve ever designed! It’s like a dream that this is happening to me, seeing my design on the car will be the best day ever, I can’t wait to see it on track,” he continued.

The Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix hosted at the Circuit of the Americas right here in Austin kicks off Friday.