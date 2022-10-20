AUSTIN (KXAN) — Excitement is building for this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Red Bull paid a visit to the University of Texas at Austin’s campus Wednesday to give students a chance to win Formula 1 tickets.

The company hosted “The Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge” at GLT Plaza where students tried to perform an adapted “pit stop” for the tickets as well as Red Bull Racing gear.

“It’s basically how fast you can change a tire. All you really have to do is just take the drill, take out the hub and then replace the tire and put the hub back in, and it’s whoever gets the fastest time wins,” Andrea Kalani with Longhorn Racing said.

Red Bull is hosting the challenge again for the public at the Red Bull Austin Fan Zone at Fair Market in east Austin (1100 E. Fifth St.) Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free and will include an F1 watch party for both days. It kicks off at 11 a.m. on both days.