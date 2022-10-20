AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the U.S. Grand Prix in town this weekend at the Circuit of Americas, Red Bull Racing and the Austin airport teamed up to welcome attendees flying into the city in style.

A Red Bull Formula One racecar is being displayed in full glory at baggage claim.

“Come take a photo with the car before it zooms off,” the airport wrote on social media Wednesday. AUS didn’t specify how long the car will be there.

AUS said it’s providing free parking for the public for one hour so people can visit and check out the car.

The parking will be in the Red Garage and available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AUS noted you must grab a parking validation ticket from the cashier before leaving the garage or else you’ll have to pay.

For fans without tickets looking to watch the races this weekend, Red Bull Racing is hosting the Red Bull Austin Fan Zone at Fair Market in east Austin (1100 E. Fifth St.) Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free and will include an F1 watch party for both days. It kicks off at 11 a.m. on both days.