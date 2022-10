AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.

While some came to watch F1 world champion Max Verstappen take another victory, others were keeping an eye out for the celebrities the event brings to town.

Here’s a round-up of stars spotted in the capital city for F1 weekend.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Brad Pitt visits Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Shaquille O’Neal visits Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: DJ Cassidy and Wyclef Jean visit Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Ed Sheeran talks with Geri Horner and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Chloe Grace Moretz visits Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Madison Beer poses for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Post Malone performs at a Circuit Series After Party during the Formula One United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Scott Eastwood visits Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

US rapper Pharrell Williams (C) arrives in the paddock just ahead of the Formula One United States Grand Prix race, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 23, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, walks through the paddock before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Israeli-American businessman Adam Neumann (L) and English television presenter Ant Anstead walk in the paddock before the Formula One United States Grand Prix 3rd practice session at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian actor Will Arnett (C) walks through the paddock before the Formula One United States Grand Prix, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US film producer Jerry Bruckheimer awaits the start of the Formula One United States Grand Prix, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Shaquille O’Neal and Wyclef Jean visit Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Ashley Graham poses for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

A fan takes a photo of Jackie Stewart before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Actor Bad Pitt, left, watches the pre race activities before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

