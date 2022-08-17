AUSTIN (KXAN) — Race fans will have another view to choose from for the United States Grand Prix in October.

Circuit of the Americas officials announced Wednesday that the race infield will have grandstands set after Turns 3-5 and will offer a view of the cars as they make the uphill approach to the next set of turns.

It’ll be the 10th USGP held at COTA and also the track’s 10th anniversary, and the addition of the infield grandstands not only gives fans a chance to see action on as many as eight different turns, but it’s a way for the track to evolve and improve the fan experience.

COTA chairman Boody Epstein said the grandstands come “after years of ambition.”

“It is one of several new fan-focused improvements, along with a new five-lane road, 200 more front gate buses, 5 new shade tents, and a new “quick serve” menu,” Epstein said. “This grandstand allows us to open an entirely new part of the campus to programming and enhanced offerings.”

Tickets for the infield grandstand go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and all other reserved and 3-day general admission tickets are sold out.