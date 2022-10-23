AUSTIN (KXAN) — Race day is here, y’all. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is back at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas. Fans have been in the stands since Friday watching their favorite internationally-known racers take practice laps and qualify for Sunday’s big race.

The annual motor racing event draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Lone Star State with a record 400,000 fans attending last year’s race weekend. Roughly 60,000-70,000 of those people are coming from out of state, COTA officials said.

The race starts at 2 p.m. CT. KXAN’s Grace Reader is at the track and will have a thread of updates below:

In February, Formula 1 and Circuit of the Americas renewed their contract to keep the race weekend in town until 2026 — something fans are excited about.