AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers, start your engine! The Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix returns to Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event, per city transportation officials, with festivities including racing and live music. With so many people expected to head out to southeast Austin this weekend, here’s what you need to know to get to and from COTA safely.

Are there any parking passes available?

All on-site parking at COTA requires a pre-purchased parking pass, which are all sold out. Those looking to take advantage of COTA’s offsite Park-n-Ride passes can purchase a two-day offsite pass for Saturday and Sunday for $160. Friday offsite Park-n-Ride passes are available for $40 a pop.

All offsite Park-n-Ride passes can be purchased online. Offsite Park-n-Ride passes are digital tickets and don’t require any hangtags on vehicles.

If you did pre-purchase a parking pass, Lots A, B, C, D and T are designated for use. Here are some details for how to access the lots, according to COTA:

Northbound access: Take the State Highway (SH) 130 toll to FM 812. Exit at FM 812 and take a right to head toward COTA Boulevard. The COTA entrance will be on your left. Those accessing Lot T are advised to continue past the COTA entrance, and Lot T will be on your left.

Southbound access: Take U.S. Hwy. 183 or the SH 130 toll to FM 812. Exit at FM 812 and take a left to head toward COTA Boulevard. The COTA entrance will be on your left. Those accessing Lot T are advised to continue past the COTA entrance, and Lot T will be on your left.

Westbound: Take SH 71 or SH 21 to FM 812. Follow the signs for COTA, and note the entrance will be on your left.

Eastbound: Take U.S. Hwy. 290 East and SH 71 to FM 973 heading to Elroy Road. Follow the signs for COTA.

2023 F1 USGP Shuttle Program

Those not looking to purchase a Park-n-Ride pass can instead purchase shuttle program passes, with the system taking attendees to and from COTA.

Shuttle pickup and drop-off locations in Austin include:

Downtown at Waterloo Park: Entering using 12th Street and Trinity Street or 15th Street and Trinity Street

Northeast at Travis County Expo Center: Enter the gate off Decker Lane to access

Southwest at Barton Creek Square Mall: Enter south of JCPenney to access shuttles

Those attending all three days can purchase a three-day pass for $89. Individual day passes are also available online for $29 each. COTA officials said 600 shuttle buses are slated to operate during race weekend.

Where will rideshare services pick me up or drop me off?

Both Circuit of the Americas Boulevard and McAngus Road will have restricted access during the race weekend. Instead, rideshare services have been delegated to operate out of the Del Valle High School parking lot, per COTA. The parking lot can be accessed via a complimentary COTA shuttle, a 3.5-mile ride running to and from the festivities to the parking lot.

Which roads will be closed during the race weekend?

From 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 20-22, the following streets will be closed to the public, per the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department:

San Jacinto Boulevard: Closed from 12th to 18th streets

Trinity Street: Closed from 12th to 15th streets

Red River Street: Closed from 12th to 15th streets

Old Red River Street: Closed from 12th to 15th streets

More details on transportation access to the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix are available on COTA’s website.