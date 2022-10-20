AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returns to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas this weekend, and hundreds of thousands of motor racing enthusiasts are expected to travel in for the races. A record-breaking 400,000 fans attended last year’s race weekend.

Here’s a breakdown on how to get to and from COTA this weekend.

Shuttle services to COTA

COTA will operate shuttle services to the races this weekend, with pickup and drop off services at three locations throughout Austin. COTA has doubled the number of shuttle buses following canceled shuttle services and extensive lines last year.

This year’s event includes dedicated lanes for 600 shuttle buses and an upgraded “Front Gate” area that will be specifically allocated for pickup and drop off services.

Three-day weekend passes and single day tickets are available for purchase, with costs varying by pickup and drop off location.

Waterloo Park: 500 E. 12 St., Austin $130 per person for 3-day weekend pass $45 per person for 1-day pass purchased in advance $55 per person for same day pass Direct pickup, drop off at Grand Plaza Gates

Barton Creek Square Mall: 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin $85 per person for 2-day weekend pass* $45 per person for 1-day pass purchased in advance $55 per person for same day pass *Shuttle services at Barton Creek Square Mall not available on Friday Pickup, drop off located near JCPenney’s



Travis County Expo Center: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin $100 per person for 3-day weekend pass $35 per person for 1-day pass purchased in advance $45 per person for same day pass Shuttle users asked to enter/exit the facility at “Gate 1,” located off Decker Lane



Children ages 3 and younger ride for free. The last inbound shuttle heading to COTA will leave at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The first shuttle buses will leave for COTA roughly one hour before the gates open each day. Shuttles will stop running an hour after music performances end Friday and Saturday evenings.

Eight shuttle passes per transaction are allowed. All shuttle lines and wristbands will be color coordinated for guests to know which shuttle is the right one for their returning destination.

Waterloo Park shuttle: Red, white and blue wristbands, shuttle lines

Travis County Expo Center shuttle: Yellow wristbands, shuttle lines

Barton Creek Square Mall shuttle: Teal wristbands, shuttle lines

On-site parking at COTA

Only 3-day on-site parking passes are still available at COTA, with single day parking sold out. Parking tickets begin at $180 for the whole weekend. Depending on your parking lot, COTA has published a list of directions for how to get from your parking lot to the races.

Rideshare services

Any Ubers, Lyfts or other rideshare services heading to COTA will operate out of the Del Valle High School parking lot, with complimentary COTA shuttles heading from the parking lot to the venue. Rideshare vehicles will not be allowed on McAngus Road or COTA Boulevard during race weekend, officials noted.