AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix begins this weekend, and Gov. Greg Abbott got a sneak peak Monday at one of the race cars.

Abbott was joined by Circuit of The Americas chairman and co-founder Bobby Epstein for a car presentation at the governor’s mansion. Abbott said since F1 has been at COTA, it’s brought in about $10 billion in tourism for the state.

Furthermore, he said it has exposed Texas to 400 million people across the entire world. Additionally, Abbott said the race will make a massive economic boom, not only for the the state, but the City of Austin.

“We have people flying in from across the entire world to see this,” Abbott said. “It’s great for F1. It’s great for the race, but think what it does for the bars, restaurants and entertainment locations across the entire area. This is an economic boom to our state.”

The racing and music will begin Friday and last throughout the weekend. The F1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix race kicks off Sunday.