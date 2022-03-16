AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets for the Formula 1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Last year’s event, which ended with Dutchman Max Verstappen taking the checkered flag over England’s Lewis Hamilton, sold out about a month before race weekend. This year’s weekend event is scheduled for October 21-23.

More than 360,000 race fans passed through the gates last year, and it helped contribute to one of the busiest days in the history of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when fans departed after the race.

All tickets include access to lawn seating for concerts at the Germania Insurance Super Stage on Oct. 21-22, and upgrades are available when you check out.

As of Wednesday morning, general admission and single-day tickets were not available for purchase. Premium grandstands and bleacher tickets for all three days are available, along with hospitality and camping passes. COTA has a form to fill out for people who want to know when general admission ticket sales will begin. Parking passes will also be sold later, according to COTA’s website.

Premium tickets for all three days range from $605-$1,641 and have seating selections on Turns 1, 2, 4 and 15. Regular bleacher tickets are on Turns 9, 12 and 19 and range from $353-$547.

F1 and COTA announced in February an agreement to keep the race in Austin through 2026. There had been rumblings that the race could leave Austin if COTA didn’t address “bumpy” track conditions in some of the turns after MotoGP racers complained following their races, but track officials put down fresh pavement and made other adjustments to smooth out the track.

The U.S. Grand Prix in Austin is F1’s second race in the United States in 2022. The tour visits Miami on May 6-8 for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. The F1 season kicks off March 18-20 in Bahrain.