Formula 1 revs into Austin at full capacity this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin prepares for a sold out Formula 1 race at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, venue officials are also turning their sights toward the future of F1 events in the city.

COTA representatives confirmed this weekend’s Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix has sold out at 100% capacity. The venue is able to host 100,000 attendees, representatives said.

“If I can share the preparations here in Austin this weekend, it’s been incredible,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a virtual presser Thursday. “We are expecting an all sold out crowd, that shows really the status of Formula 1 today and also here in the U.S.”

This year’s sold out race follows the 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, initially scheduled for Oct. 25 last year.

Currently, F1’s 2022 schedule details a race in Austin on Oct. 23, 2022. That date, however, comes with an asterisk next to its name, denoting the event is “subject to contract” with COTA.

COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein will host a press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss this weekend’s F1 event.