AUSTIN (KXAN) — Formula 1 fans are revving their engines as they head into Austin this weekend, but the excitement isn’t just limited to the race track. As the United States Grand Prix returns to the Circuit of The Americas, here’s a look at all the artists performing in Austin to commemorate the 3-day event.

Headliners: Green Day, Ed Sheeran

Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America’s Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+band festival lineup. Green Day will kick things off Friday, while Sheeran will take to the stage Saturday.

Green Day will perform after track action ends Friday evening, with the last practice session expected to wrap around 6:30 p.m. All COTA-purchased ticket holders will have general admission access to the lawn area for the concert.

Sheeran will perform after track action ends Saturday evening, with the final qualifying race expected to conclude around 6 p.m. Saturday. All COTA-purchased ticket holders will have general admission access to the lawn area for the concert.

Other on-site music performances include one from DJ Diesel, aka former professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal. He will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the podium and track, while rock band Interpol will simultaneously play at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at 4 p.m.

Previous event headliners during the U.S. Grand Prix weekend have included Sir Elton John, Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, among others.

Satellite stages will include performances from Silver Fox, Mayeux and Broussard, Sweet Spirit and The Broken Spokes, to name a few.

Austin Race Nights

Live entertainment won’t be limited to COTA. Bleau Live’s Austin Race Nights features a two-night performance lineup.