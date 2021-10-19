Formula 1 Austin: Where to eat at the US Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car during the first practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re one of the 360,000 people expected at Circuit of the Americas for the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix this weekend, you’ll likely be wondering about food options while taking in the action on the track.

F1 makes its return to Austin Oct. 22-24 for the first time since 2019, and COTA is offering a wide variety of food options throughout the facility.

COTA says over 30 restaurants will be showcasing a “taste of Texas” with food stands in five villages around the track. Of course, there will be plenty of barbecue and Tex-mex options to choose from.

Here’s a look at the food for the U.S. Grand Prix weekend.

Rodeo Driveway

Rodeo Driveway is located at the Main Grandstand of COTA, featuring some of the best chefs in Austin.

La Cantina

The go-to spot at COTA for margaritas and Tex-Mex dishes.

Lone Star Land

All things Texas from the barbecue to the country music.

Taste of Texas

Taste of Texas will feature gourmet grab & go meals from local eateries.

Biergarten

The COTA Biergarten will have (obviously) beer along with sausage and schnitzel.