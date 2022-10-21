AUSTIN (KXAN) — Start your engines: The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is returning to Austin’s Circuit of The Americas Friday through Sunday.

The annual motor racing event draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Lone Star State, with a record 400,000 fans attending last year’s race weekend.

In February, Formula 1 and Circuit of the Americas renewed their contract to keep the race weekend in town until 2026.

Here’s your one-stop shop of things to know ahead of the race weekend.

How do I get to COTA?

COTA is offering shuttle bus services, on-site parking and rideshare pickup and drop-off zones. There will be Formula 1 shuttle bus pickups and drop-offs at three locations:

Waterloo Park: 500 E. 12 St., Austin

Barton Creek Square Mall: 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin

Travis County Expo Center: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin

A full breakdown of shuttle costs, times and other information are available here.

Rideshare users and drivers will operate out of the Del Valle High School parking lot. Rideshare vehicles will not be permitted on McAngus Road or COTA Blvd during race weekend, COTA wrote. COTA Boulevard (near the track) will only be available to permitted vehicles and buses. A complimentary shuttle will take rideshare users from the high school parking lot to the track, which is a 3.5 mile ride.

How to watch the U.S. Grand Prix

Both the qualifying and race will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Qualifying is Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., and the race is Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

What food options are available at the U.S. Grand Prix?

According to COTA, there will be over 20 different restaurants and chefs preparing food during the Formula 1 USGP weekend.

“From queso and Venezuelan eats to Texas BBQ and Mediterranean, Austin has an exceptional food scene,” said Courtney Young, Chief Experience Officer. “We are excited to share our local favorites with the global crowd that attends Formula 1.”

Food options located in the Villages:

Food options located in the Stages:

Germania Insurance Super Stage Four Brothers – Chicken Rice Bowl – (Gluten-Free) Shawarma Point – Chicken Shawarma Wrap Kababeque – Lamb Beef Gyro Wrap Good Times Burgers – Best of the Best Burgers



Food options located on the Turns:

F1 Events:

Saturday:

Red Bull planned its first-ever Austin Fan Zone event. The free event starts at 11 a.m. and will feature racing attractions, such as a pit stop challenge, a racecar and racing simulators. The event will be held at Fair Market in east Austin, 1100 E 5th St.

Local food trucks will also be at the event, as well as full bar service. There will be a Formula One watch party Saturday for qualifying. Saturday night will also include a free concert headlined by Loud Luxury at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Red Bull will return at 11 a.m. Sunday for day two of its free Austin Fan Zone event. A Formula One watch party will be held Sunday for the main event.