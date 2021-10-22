Formula 1 Austin: What to know about COVID-19 protocols at US Grand Prix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health says it will monitor and track COVID-19 cases following the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix race weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Austin health officials did the same after the two weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Earlier this week, APH said a total of 36 COVID-19 cases so far were linked to ACL.

With over 360,000 people expected to be at COTA over the three-day weekend, the track is operating at full capacity with some COVID-19 protocols. The race is a sell-out with an estimated 140,000 people around the track for Sunday’s race.

If you’re planning to be at one of COTA’s indoor facilities, the Tower Club, Club SI, Circuit Suite and the Chairman’s Suite, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required. The test must be from Wednesday at the earliest to receive a wristband.

Rapid and PCR tests will be accepted. Masks are recommended indoors.

The Austin-Travis County area hit the threshold for Stage 2 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Friday. Though, the local health authority hasn’t officially announced a move from Stage 3 down to Stage 2 after the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions fell within the threshold Friday.

The metric APH largely uses to determine which COVID-19 risk-based guidelines we fall under is the 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions. The threshold for Stage 2 guidelines is anything under 15 and above 5. We hit 14 Friday. Anything below 5 would be in the threshold for Stage 1, the least restrictive tier.