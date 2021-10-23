Formula 1 Austin: Shuttle issues for F1 race weekend ‘inconveniencing’ fans

Fans gather for the final practice for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas released a statement Saturday following delays with its shuttle service for the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix race weekend.

The Circuit says more than 100 buses canceled at the last moment, leaving shuttle guests “disappointed and inconvenienced.”

In the lead-up to the race weekend, track officials recommended using one of its two shuttle locations to get to COTA due to expected traffic in the area.

On Saturday, there were issues at the pickup locations at San Jacinto Boulevard and East 14th Street in downtown Austin and at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Circuit’s statement says they “are working with local school districts, in an effort to source more bus drivers, and hope to reopen shuttle sales from the airport for tomorrow.”

Over 340,000 people were expected to be at COTA over the course of the three-day race weekend. In September, race officials announced tickets and parking passes were sold out.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

