Formula 1 Austin: Must-see moments from the US Grand Prix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo always endears himself to the Texas faithful when he arrives at Circuit of the Americas.

It’s usually with a tip of the cap to the Texas Longhorns.

Two years ago, the Australian wore the Texas Longhorns logo on his racing helmet. This year, Ricciardo flashed a “Hook ’em Horns” to the pre-race crowd while wearing a Texas Longhorns basketball jersey.

Texas Football shared a photo of Ricciardo on Twitter with the caption — “You love to see it.“

Formula One always brings out the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was at COTA to perform after the race as “DJ Diesel”, and he was also a prominent piece of the broadcast during the U.S. Grand Prix.

O’Neal presented U.S. Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen with the trophy after the race. He was chauffeured to the podium in a Longhorn convertible(?).

Serena Williams, Rory McIlroy and Chris Bosh were also at COTA for the race. From the entertainment world, Texas-native and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, actor Ben Stiller and award-winning director George Lucas took in the sights and sounds of F1.

Roll up, roll up! @SHAQ arrives to the podium in an EPIC longhorn car to present the trophies 😅#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/xuafygfYKp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2021

Verstappen won in Austin at the U.S. Grand Prix for the first time, extending his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the driver’s standings. Only five games remain in the F1 season.