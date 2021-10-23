Formula 1 Austin: Max Verstappen wins pole position at US Grand Prix

F1 Austin

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, climbs into his car during a practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans at Circuit of the Americas will get exactly what they hoped for when the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, No. 1 and No. 2 in the driver’s championship standings, will be No. 1 and No. 2 in the starting lineup Sunday.

Add another chapter to the growing rivalry between two of the biggest names in the sport.

Red Bull’s Verstappen holds a six-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) with six races to go in the season. Hamilton is a five-time winner at the U.S. Grand Prix.

On Friday, tempers flared between the two drivers during practice. Verstappen and Hamilton went side-by-side, which is very rare during a practice session, down one of the straightaways at COTA. The move certainly irritated Verstappen who could be heard calling Hamilton a “stupid idiot” over his team radio.

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, will start in third. Valtteri Bottas qualified fourth, but will start in ninth after a penalty.

You can watch the U.S. Grand Prix Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

  • Circuit of the Americas 2021 - F1 Austin
    Fans watch qualifying for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)
US Grand Prix starting grid

PositionDriverCar
1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes
3Sergio PérezRed Bull Racing
4Charles LeclercFerrari
5Carlos Sainz, Jr.Ferrari
6Daniel RicciardoMcLaren
7Lando NorrisMcLaren
8Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri
9Valtteri BottasMercedes
10Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri
11Esteban OconAlpine
12Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo
13Lance StrollAston Martin
14Nicholas LatifiWilliams
15Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo
16Mick SchumacherHaas
17Nikita MazepinHaas
18Sebastian VettelAston Martin
19Fernando AlonsoAlpine
20George RussellWilliams

