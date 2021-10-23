Formula 1 Austin: Max Verstappen wins pole position at US Grand Prix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans at Circuit of the Americas will get exactly what they hoped for when the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix starts Sunday at 2 p.m.
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, No. 1 and No. 2 in the driver’s championship standings, will be No. 1 and No. 2 in the starting lineup Sunday.
Add another chapter to the growing rivalry between two of the biggest names in the sport.
Red Bull’s Verstappen holds a six-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) with six races to go in the season. Hamilton is a five-time winner at the U.S. Grand Prix.
On Friday, tempers flared between the two drivers during practice. Verstappen and Hamilton went side-by-side, which is very rare during a practice session, down one of the straightaways at COTA. The move certainly irritated Verstappen who could be heard calling Hamilton a “stupid idiot” over his team radio.
Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, will start in third. Valtteri Bottas qualified fourth, but will start in ninth after a penalty.
You can watch the U.S. Grand Prix Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC.
US Grand Prix starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|3
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Ferrari
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|12
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|15
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|17
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|18
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|20
|George Russell
|Williams