Formula 1 Austin: Max Verstappen wins pole position at US Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, climbs into his car during a practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans at Circuit of the Americas will get exactly what they hoped for when the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, No. 1 and No. 2 in the driver’s championship standings, will be No. 1 and No. 2 in the starting lineup Sunday.

Add another chapter to the growing rivalry between two of the biggest names in the sport.

Red Bull’s Verstappen holds a six-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) with six races to go in the season. Hamilton is a five-time winner at the U.S. Grand Prix.

On Friday, tempers flared between the two drivers during practice. Verstappen and Hamilton went side-by-side, which is very rare during a practice session, down one of the straightaways at COTA. The move certainly irritated Verstappen who could be heard calling Hamilton a “stupid idiot” over his team radio.

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, will start in third. Valtteri Bottas qualified fourth, but will start in ninth after a penalty.

You can watch the U.S. Grand Prix Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

Fans watch qualifying for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

US Grand Prix starting grid