AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, 17-year-old racecar driver and Austinite Ryan Shehan returned to the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix as a guest speaker for COTA’s “Best in Texas STEM”—a competition for high school and college students get to design an F1 car.

Last year, Shehan had the opportunity to race with Formula One drivers at the Circuit of the Americas.

Shehan is a Formula 4 driver, and he started his career eight years ago at COTA during the U.S. Grand Prix.

The teenager said he recently got his real driver’s license and said driving on the road was much harder than driving on the track.

“I was more nervous during my driving test than I am during a race just because it’s so different, and I didn’t want to mess it up,” Shehan said. “In the car that I drive, it’s one seat—really low to the ground, almost laying down. But in a road car, it’s obviously much more comfortable.”

Shehan said that his goal was to one day race a Formula One car.