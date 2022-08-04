AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in nearly 10 years, an American will drive a Formula 1 car during a race weekend, and it’ll happen in Austin.

Logan Sargeant, a Florida native, will become the first American since Alexander Rossi in 2015 to drive during an F1 weekend when he gets behind the wheel during the first free practice session in the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Second placed Logan Sargeant of United States and Carlin (6) celebrates in parc ferme during the Round 6:Baku feature race of the Formula 2 Championship at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sargeant, 21, a rookie on the Formula 2 circuit with two wins for Carlin this season, will drive for Williams Racing during the US Grand Prix weekend. Sargeant will drive the team’s car on Friday, Oct. 21 to “get the car set up for the remainder of the weekend and gain crucial data,” the team said. Nicholas Latifi will drive the car on race day for Williams.

Sargeant is scheduled to drive for the entire hour of the practice session and it will also fulfill the team’s second young driver development session.

“Logan has demonstrated a great level of ability and maturity so far this season through his accomplishments both on and off the track,” said Sven Smeets, Williams Racing sporting director. “It felt only right to reward these achievements with the opportunity for him to take part in a Free Practice session at Austin.”

Along with two wins in F2, he also has two podium finishes and has won the pole position for two races. He’s currently third in the F2 season standings.

“I’m super excited to be given this opportunity to drive my first Free Practice in Austin,” Sargeant said. “To be given the chance at the US Grand Prix is something extremely special to me.”