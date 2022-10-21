AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of folks will flock to Circuit of The Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

Tickets sold out months in advance, but this year COTA made major changes to improve its spectator experience for its 10th anniversary.

COTA is doubling down the number of shuttle buses it’ll have for fans. It’s hoping to enhance the experience for fans in the stands, adding over 300 shuttles to a total fleet of over 600.

To better serve its guests, COTA hired and trained over 1,000 guest service workers. It also expanded its capacity by adding new infield grandstands.

Last year, food and drinks were at times difficult to find inside the massive venue, so it has increased the number of kiosks and added “grab-and-go” food options.

In 2021, more than 100 buses canceled last minute, leaving plenty of people stuck and stranded. There were also issues at pickup locations all around Austin.

This year, there are three different shuttle pickup locations, which include downtown Austin at Waterloo Park, the Travis County Expo Center and Barton Creek Square Mall.

Event organizers hope all these changes will help reduce wait times and improve traffic flow.

“We had a massive effort to improve transportation to and from the race and the shuttle program is at the core of it,” said COTA President of Strategy and Corporate Growth Mark Pannes.

“We’ve made significant improvements including expanding the Elroy Road and creating a dedicated bus lane for all the shuttle buses coming in,” said COTA Public Relations Director Cady Chow.

COTA also has dedicated offsite locations for all rideshare services. So if you’re taking an Uber or Lyft, you’ll be dropped off at Del Valle High School. Then there’s a free shuttle to take you to the track.

Throughout the three-day weekend, this racetrack will host well over 400,000 fans. That would break its own attendance record set last year.