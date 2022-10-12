AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix will be back in Austin soon, and the Circuit of the Americas is getting ready to handle the hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit the stadium.

Following issues during last year’s F1 race weekend, COTA has made several improvements to its transportation experience, according to Cady Chow, COTA’s public relations director.

In 2021, more than 100 buses were canceled last minute, according to COTA. There were also issues at the pickup locations at San Jacinto Boulevard and East 14th Street and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

This year, the Circuit has doubled the number of shuttles compared to previous years, meaning there will be more than 600 buses transporting F1 attendees to and from the race.

There have also been improvements to Elroy Road, like the creation of a dedicated bus lane for all the shuttle buses coming in from three different locations. Those include downtown at Waterloo Park, Travis County Expo Center, and the Barton Creek Square Mall on Saturday and Sunday of race weekend.

Chow said there would also be a dedicated off-site drop-off and pickup location for rideshares.

When it comes to food and beverage vendors, the Circuit has upped its game in that aspect too. They’ve added more vendors, but there’s also now a “grab-and-go” station where customers can get pre-made items and check themselves out.