AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Sunday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced it expected to break a new record for the single-busiest day of travel for departing passengers Monday following the Formula One race at Circuit of The Americas.

The previous record was set Oct. 25, 2021, with 35,298 departing passengers the day after the Formula One race, according to AUS.

The airport issued a reminder to passengers flying out Sunday and Monday.

AUS recommended arriving a minimum of 2.5 hours before departure for regular TSA screening for domestic flights and a minimum of 3 hours before departure for all international flights.

The airport advised budgeting extra time driving to AUS because nearby highways will be congested. Passengers should also give themselves extra time to return a rental car or check luggage.

AUS said passengers should double-check their carry-on bags for prohibited items and pack bulky souvenirs, like posters and free giveaway items, in their carry-on luggage to prevent delays in the checked luggage security screening process.

For more information, passengers can view other traveler tips online.

AUS also announced the Transportation Security Administration and food and retail shops would be opening early Monday to accommodate the increase in passengers.

TSA Checkpoints will open at 2 a.m.

Coffee & pastries will be available starting at 2:30 a.m. at Medici, Jo’s and Annie’s

Salt Lick BBQ will open at 3 a.m.

Second Bar + Kitchen will open at 2:30 a.m.

A temporary Cell Phone Lot detour will be in place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon. The Cell Phone Lot is open 24/7, but Presidential Boulevard would be used to enter from the east entrance instead of the main entrance off Spirit of Texas Drive.