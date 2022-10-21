Brad Pitt makes an appearance at COTA for F1 (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nobody panic! Brad Pitt is in our city. He’ll represent one of the 400,000 people that are expected to be make their way to Circuit of the Americas this weekend for F1 and the festivities surrounding it.

“It’s easily the impact of two Super Bowls. I think it might be bigger because the Super Bowl happens in one afternoon. This is a three day event,” Bobby Epstein, chairman of COTA, said.

Think of it this way: A typical NFL stadium holds between 70,000-80,000 people (excuse the very American reference). You could fill AT&T Stadium roughly five times with the crowd at COTA this weekend.

“Our capacity is a little bigger than a football stadium and it shows. I hope the impact is good for the city,” Epstein said.

One of those 400,000 people is Bryon Cipriani, who decked himself out from head to toe. Literally.

A dedicated COTA fan painted his toe nails to cheer on Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

“Mercedes all the time,” he said. “And even the toes are painted for Lewis, Lewis Hamilton, 44.”

To cut down on traffic this year COTA expanded some roads, dedicated bus lanes, had three shuttle pick-up and drop-off locations and dedicated an off-site space for ride shares.

“I think the best part of some of the improvements that we’ve made over the last ten years definitely include our transportation updates. We really listened to fans feedback and over the last ten years we’ve evolved every single year from the bare basics we had in 2012 to where we’re at now,” said Cady Chow, director of public relations at COTA.