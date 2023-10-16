AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers, start your engines.

Formula 1 revs ahead with the release of its 2024 Grand Prix grounds passes, slated to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The three-day Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returns to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas Oct. 18-20, 2024. Tickets cost $299 each and provide weekend-long access, with law seats, races and headlining acts.

Those with Amex cards will have early presale access, running from 10 a.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

More details on next year’s United States Grand Prix are available online.