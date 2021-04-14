Skip to content
F1 Austin
‘Limited’ amount of tickets released for sold-out F1 US Grand Prix in Austin
AUS expects busiest month with ACL, races at COTA coming to Austin
Video
Tickets and parking for F1 US Grand Prix SOLD OUT
Twenty One Pilots join Billy Joel as F1 concert headliners at COTA
Billy Joel to headline F1 concert at Circuit of the Americas
Video
More F1 Austin Headlines
F1 United States Grand Prix returns to Austin in October 2021
News Notes: U.S. Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, other stories to know
Video
Formula One cancels U.S. Grand Prix at COTA due to COVID-19 concerns
Video
Study: Austin’s Formula 1 weekend is not linked to increased crime, trafficking
Video
Bottas wins U.S. Grand Prix, Hamilton wins F1 season championship
Gallery
Formula One fans geared up for 2019 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin
Video
Hamilton to start 5th at US Grand Prix, Bottas earns pole
F1: Hamilton fastest in 2nd practice at US Grand Prix
Despite years of underwhelming attendance, F1 at COTA aims to continue growth
Video
F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo to don Texas Longhorns gear for USGP
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 6,308 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Monday
DATA: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas drop below 5,000 for first time since July 26
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
Trending Stories
La Niña is here: What does that mean for Central Texas this winter?
Video
APD finds 3 bodies inside southeast Austin home
Video
1 injured in fiery plane crash in Brookshire near Katy
Video
Bill that would make unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense passes in Texas Senate
Video
7 Austin BBQ spots make Texas Monthly’s prestigious Top 50 list
Video
Don't Miss
Rural road among Austin’s deadliest
Video
Catalytic converters thefts going down but still high when compared to pre-pandemic levels
Video
Why more than 400 Fredericksburg short-term rental owners are opposing city ordinance changes
Video
Gov. Abbott knocks gender neutral toy aisles in California: ‘Not in Texas’
Video
What’s a ‘cap and stitch?’ Austin eyes traffic technique to improve I-35 mobility
Video