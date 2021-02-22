Express to open season at the Dell Diamond on April 8th

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Round Rock Express open the season at home against the Las Vegas Avaiators on April 8th in the first of a six game series. This will mark their first game at the Dell Diamond since September 13th, 2019 when the were swept in the PCL Championship series to Sacramento, then had all of last season canceled. The Express are reunited with the Texas Rangers as their Triple-A franchise in the first of a 10 year deal.
The new-look Triple-A scheduled will be 142 games and run through September 21st. One of the big changes are the longer series to cut down on travel. The Express will be in the East Division of the West League, formerly knows as the Pacific Coast League, with Alburquerque (Rockies), El Paso (Padres), Oklahoma City (Dodgers) and Sugarland (Astros).
The Express and Skeeters form a new rivalry and will play each other a total of 36 games, 24 of them in Round Rock. Their first series will be April 29th-May 4th at Constellation Field in Sugarland. The two teams will play for the first time at the Dell Diamond May 13th-18th.
Earlier this month The Texas Rangers named Kenny Holmberg Express manager. Holmberg is in his 13th year in the Rangers organization.
Here is the Express full schedule.
|Dates
|Opponent
|Major League Affiliate
|April 8-13
|vs
|Las Vegas Aviators
|Oakland Athletics
|April 15-20
|at
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|April 22-27
|vs
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|Colorado Rockies
|April 29-May 4
|at
|Sugar Land Skeeters
|Houston Astros
|May 6-11
|vs
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|May 13-18
|vs
|Sugar Land Skeeters
|Houston Astros
|May 20-25
|at
|Tacoma Rainiers
|Seattle Mariners
|May 27-June 1
|at
|Salt Lake Bees
|Los Angeles Angels
|June 3-8
|vs
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|San Diego Padres
|June 10-15
|at
|Sugar Land Skeeters
|Houston Astros
|June 17-22
|vs
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|June 24-29
|at
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|San Diego Padres
|July 1-6
|vs
|Sugar Land Skeeters
|Houston Astros
|July 8-11
|vs
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|Colorado Rockies
|July 15-20
|at
|Sacramento River Cats
|San Francisco Giants
|July 22-27
|at
|Reno Aces
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|July 29-August 3
|vs
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|August 5-10
|vs
|Sugar Land Skeeters
|Houston Astros
|August 12-17
|at
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|August 19-24
|vs
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|San Diego Padres
|August 26-31
|at
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|Colorado Rockies
|September 2-7
|at
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|San Diego Padres
|September 9-14
|vs
|Sugar Land Skeeters
|Houston Astros
|September 16-21
|at
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|Los Angeles Dodgers