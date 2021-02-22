Express to open season at the Dell Diamond on April 8th

The Round Rock Express will open the season at home

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Round Rock Express open the season at home against the Las Vegas Avaiators on April 8th in the first of a six game series. This will mark their first game at the Dell Diamond since September 13th, 2019 when the were swept in the PCL Championship series to Sacramento, then had all of last season canceled. The Express are reunited with the Texas Rangers as their Triple-A franchise in the first of a 10 year deal.

The new-look Triple-A scheduled will be 142 games and run through September 21st. One of the big changes are the longer series to cut down on travel. The Express will be in the East Division of the West League, formerly knows as the Pacific Coast League, with Alburquerque (Rockies), El Paso (Padres), Oklahoma City (Dodgers) and Sugarland (Astros).

The Express and Skeeters form a new rivalry and will play each other a total of 36 games, 24 of them in Round Rock. Their first series will be April 29th-May 4th at Constellation Field in Sugarland. The two teams will play for the first time at the Dell Diamond May 13th-18th.

Earlier this month The Texas Rangers named Kenny Holmberg Express manager. Holmberg is in his 13th year in the Rangers organization.

Here is the Express full schedule.

Dates OpponentMajor League Affiliate
April 8-13vsLas Vegas AviatorsOakland Athletics
April 15-20atOklahoma City DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers
April 22-27vsAlbuquerque IsotopesColorado Rockies
April 29-May 4atSugar Land SkeetersHouston Astros
May 6-11vsOklahoma City DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers
May 13-18vsSugar Land SkeetersHouston Astros
May 20-25atTacoma RainiersSeattle Mariners
May 27-June 1atSalt Lake BeesLos Angeles Angels
June 3-8vsEl Paso ChihuahuasSan Diego Padres
June 10-15atSugar Land SkeetersHouston Astros
June 17-22vsOklahoma City DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers
June 24-29atEl Paso ChihuahuasSan Diego Padres
July 1-6vsSugar Land SkeetersHouston Astros
July 8-11vsAlbuquerque IsotopesColorado Rockies
July 15-20atSacramento River CatsSan Francisco Giants
July 22-27atReno AcesArizona Diamondbacks
July 29-August 3vsOklahoma City DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers
August 5-10vsSugar Land SkeetersHouston Astros
August 12-17atOklahoma City DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers
August 19-24vsEl Paso ChihuahuasSan Diego Padres
August 26-31atAlbuquerque IsotopesColorado Rockies
September 2-7atEl Paso ChihuahuasSan Diego Padres
September 9-14vsSugar Land SkeetersHouston Astros
September 16-21atOklahoma City DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers

