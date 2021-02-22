Express to open season at the Dell Diamond on April 8th

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Round Rock Express open the season at home against the Las Vegas Avaiators on April 8th in the first of a six game series. This will mark their first game at the Dell Diamond since September 13th, 2019 when the were swept in the PCL Championship series to Sacramento, then had all of last season canceled. The Express are reunited with the Texas Rangers as their Triple-A franchise in the first of a 10 year deal.



The new-look Triple-A scheduled will be 142 games and run through September 21st. One of the big changes are the longer series to cut down on travel. The Express will be in the East Division of the West League, formerly knows as the Pacific Coast League, with Alburquerque (Rockies), El Paso (Padres), Oklahoma City (Dodgers) and Sugarland (Astros).

The Express and Skeeters form a new rivalry and will play each other a total of 36 games, 24 of them in Round Rock. Their first series will be April 29th-May 4th at Constellation Field in Sugarland. The two teams will play for the first time at the Dell Diamond May 13th-18th.

Earlier this month The Texas Rangers named Kenny Holmberg Express manager. Holmberg is in his 13th year in the Rangers organization.

Here is the Express full schedule.