ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The journey to the major leagues in baseball is far different than any other sport. When a player gets drafted into Major League Baseball, that only begins the grind toward the big leagues.

“You’ve busted it to get here,” said Round Rock Express broadcaster Mike Capps. “Maybe you have a little big league time, you’re going up and this is going to be the time for you. You’re going to be able to stick this time. For one thing, a reason or another back down they come.”

Capps has been the broadcaster for the Express since the team’s inception in 2000. He just came out with another book, this one called “Grinders.” It’s all about minor league players who worked for years in the lower levels but were never able to achieve their ultimate goal.

“Everybody can relate to a dream they had and maybe had it fulfilled or came close, and the disappointment and the hurt and rejection,” added Capps. “And I’ve always been taught from my grandfather, my father, everybody that I’ve ever known. It’s how you get up off that deck when you get decked.”

The listed co-author for “Grinders” is the late Chuck Hartenstein, a Longhorn baseball legend who played under Bibb Falk.

“We were at the Hartenstein’s house one night [and] my wife Karen made the suggestion,” said Capps. “She heard some of our stories flying back and forth. She says, ‘you guys got to write these down.’ Well, I woke up in the middle of the night a couple of months later and began to write them down.”