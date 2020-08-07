Excitement and caution a part of atmosphere as UT Football begins training camp

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are more questions than answers when it comes to the upcoming football season but the Longhorns were able to complete their first day of practice without a hitch, just what Head Coach Tom Herman was hoping for heading into today.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been this excited for a training camp,” Herman said. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night.”

Despite the craziness surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on sports, today provided a sense of normalcy for Herman and the Lonhgorns.

“It was fun, it was cathartic, it was therapeutic, I know our guys really, really enjoyed being out there,” Herman added.

In what has been one of the most unpredictable offseasons in recent memory, Texas returned to the field more excited and maybe more aligned than ever.

“Our team has handled this very very maturely, and they’re football players, and they want to play football,” Herman explained. “The tenor of them was excitement and I think some gratitude for the powers that be for getting us to this place where we can actually jog out on the Denius practice fields, to have a two and a half hour practice and feel probably for the first time in the last four or five months, it felt normal.”

UT Athletics announced that there have been no new positive test results for any of the five teams that are currently working out on campus.

Only one player on the roster did not practice today and that was Senior running back Daniel Young. According to Herman, Young is still weighing his options.

The season could be full of surprises, and there’s an emphasis on depth that is more intense than in previous years.

“I think we figured out, roughly 80 to 90 percent of your scholarship roster is probably going ot see the field at some point this year,” Herman said. “They better be ready, and we’ve got to accelerate these learning curves pretty quickly.”

Texas will practice over the weekend and take Monday off, Wednesday is scheduled to be the first day when the Longhorns will practice in full pads.