ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Austin for LSU-Texas

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 6 LSU and No. 10 Texas will get the nation’s attention next week when the top ten teams meet in Austin.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be coming to Austin for the game, as well. The show’s Twitter account announced the news Saturday night when both LSU and Texas had taken care of their opening week opponents.

GameDay is coming to Austin for the first time since 2009 when Texas hosted Texas Tech.

A few weeks ago, StubHub said the upcoming game between the Longhorns and Tigers was college football’s top-selling game for the entire season.

LSU defeated Georgia Southern 55-3 in their opener Saturday night. The Longhorns defeated Louisiana Tech 45-14 in Austin.

College GameDay airs Saturday mornings during football season from various locations around the college football universe.