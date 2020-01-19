ESPN Survey: Fans think Astros players should be punished for cheating scandal

Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch talks to reporters at Minute Maid Park in Houston prior to Game 2 of the World Series. The team lost the game 12-3 to the Washington Nationals on Oct. 23, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A majority of adult Americans believe the Houston Astros players should have been punished for their connection into MLB’s sign-stealing scandal, according to an ESPN survey published Saturday.

The survey reportedly talked to 1,010 adults, including 810 proclaimed MLB fans.

According to ESPN’s report, 58% of adults surveyed believe that the Astros players should have been punished by MLB. 56% said the Astros should relinquish their 2017 championship.

86% of fans that consider themselves avid baseball fans believed the situation was serious with 57% saying it’s very serious, according to the survey.

The survey also reports that the perception of the Astros and the Boston Red Sox took a hit due to the scandal. 56% of those surveyed look at the franchise “less favorably” after the news broke Monday.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltran lost their jobs this week for their connection to the sign-stealing claims.

MLB’s investigation found that the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to see and decode the opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve the batter’s odds of getting a hit, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Astros were also forced to forfeit their first and second-round picks for 2020 and 2021. Astros owner Jim Crane says he hopes to have a new manager before Feb. 3.