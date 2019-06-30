Kevin Durant will sign free agent deal with Brooklyn Nets

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 06: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using […]

BROOKLYN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant will sign a maximum free agent deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Boardroom’s Instagram account.

Durant narrowed his free agent choices down to the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in recent weeks.

He’s expected to join a super team with guard Kyrie Irving and center Deandre Jordan in Brooklyn, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant will likely miss the entire 2019-20 season after tearing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals with Golden State. He suffered the injury in game five against Toronto in an attempt to return to the court after missing more than a month due to a calf injury.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors winning back-to-back titles before this year’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. It is believed Durant will sign a four-year deal with Brooklyn lasting through the 2022-23 season, according to Wojnarowski.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Durant will be joining Jarrett Allen, another former Longhorn, on the Nets’ roster. Allen is entering his third NBA season as Brooklyn’s center. The Nets have team options to keep Allen through the 2020-21 season.