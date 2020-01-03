ESPN Report: Cowboys moving on without Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– While the Dallas Cowboys have not made their decision public on the status of head coach Jason Garrett. ESPN’s Ed Werder is reporting Garrett is out.

Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020

Garrett has met with owner Jerry Jones on a number of occasions this week following Sunday’s season ending loss to the Redskins.







Garrett has a long history with the Cowboys beginning as a back-up quarterback from 1993 to 1999. Garrett was named offensive coordinator in 2007 after two years with the Dolphins. In 2010 Garrett was named interim head coach after Wade Phillips was fired eight games into the season. Garrett was named the Cowboys 8th head coach in franchise history on January 6th, 2011.

The Cowboys went 8-8 in each of Garrett’s first three years, before winning the NFC East in 2014 with a 12-4 record, tied for the best record in the NFC. After beating Detroit in the first round of the playoffs, The Cowboys beat the Lions in the wildcard came, just the franchise’s second playoff win since their last Super Bowl winning season in 1995-96. Green Bay beat the Cowboys in the divisional round. Garrett received a new five year contract extension following the 2014 season.

In 2016 Garrett led the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular season and top seed in the NFC with rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott leading the way, only to lose to the Packers in the first round.

The Cowboys won their second playoff game under Garrett in 2018 after third NFC East title in five years before losing to the Rams in the divisional round.

In all Garrett is 85-67 as the Cowboys head coach.





