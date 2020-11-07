ESPN: Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert to start against Steelers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis product and former Texas Longhorns quarterback Garrett Gilbert is expected to start at quarterback on Sunday when the Cowboys host the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Gilbert would be the Cowboys’ fourth starting quarterback of the 2020 season following rookie Ben DiNucci’s start against the Eagles last week.

The Cowboys coaching staff planned to make a change at the position this week. Reportedly, the Cowboys were deciding between Gilbert and Cooper Rush for the start against the Steelers. Andy Dalton will miss his second straight game after being placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Dalton missed the Eagles game after sustaining a concussion against the Washington Football Team. Of course, starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season due to an gruesome ankle injury he sustained against the New York Giants.

Gilbert’s path from Lake Travis to the Dallas Cowboys is a 1,000 mile road with a lot of twists and turns.

Gilbert was a prolific, top recruit at Lake Travis who signed with the Longhorns in 2009. He was pushed into the national stage when he replaced Colt McCoy in the 2010 BCS National Championship game against Alabama. Gilbert was the starter during a down 2010 Texas Longhorns season that ended without a bowl game. He transferred in 2011 and completed his college career at SMU.

Gilbert was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft, which is only the beginning of his NFL career. Gilbert has been signed by seven NFL organizations and played for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football league.

The Cowboys signed Gilbert off of the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in October after Prescott’s injury. Fast forward four weeks later, Gilbert is expected to make his Cowboys debut against one of the best defenses in the NFL on Sunday.