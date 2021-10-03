Longhorns return to AP poll and ESPN College GameDay returns to Texas-OU game at the Cotton Bowl

Matthew McConaughey salutes the crowd during ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The Texas Longhorns snapped a three game losing streak in Ft. Worth against TCU on Saturday with their 32-27 against TCU. With the win the Longhorns moved back into the AP Top 25, checking in at 21st. Now the Longhorns will try to snap a three game skid against sixth ranked Oklahoma when they meet at the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday and ESPN’s College GameDay will be there as well for their three hour show on Saturday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 am central time.

.The last time GameDay was at Fair Park, Texas knocked off Oklahoma win a wild 48-45 victory. This marks the 19th time Texas will be playing the game featured with GameDay and the 8th time it will be there for the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry.

The Longhorns beat TCU behind a career performance from sophomore running back Bijan Robinson who rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Robinson is second in the nation in total rushing yards with 652, 28 yards behind Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

Oklahoma improved to 5-0 with a 37-31 win at Kansas State behind Spencer Rattler’s 243 yards passing and two touchdowns while completing 22-25 attempts.

One of the big storylines will be Texas quarterback Casey Thompson starting a program where his dad Charles played quarterback for two seasons in 1987 and 1988.

Last year Texas lost a 45-43 four overtime thriller, scoring the game tying touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in regulation.