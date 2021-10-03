Elliott leads Cowboys to third straight win

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) gets past Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin (42) for a long gain in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Arlington (KXAN) — It wasn’t a career day for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but his 143 yards in Dallas’ 36-28 win over Carolina Sunday was the most he’s rushed for since November of 2018. Elliott scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cowboys a 7-0. But Carolina took a 14-13 lead into the half.

Dallas responded with a 20 point third quarter with Dak Prescott touchdown passes to Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson. Prescott finished the game with only 188 yards passing, but four of his 14 completions went for scores.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs came up huge with a pair of interceptions in a game where Carolina was able to cut it to a that 36-28 score with 4;31 to go in the 4th on the second Sam Darnold to DJ Moore touchdown of the quarter. The Cowboys were able to run out the clock on a big Tony Pollard run then a creative 3rd and one conversion when Prescott handed the ball to Elliott and he pitched to Pollard on the opton.

The Cowboys have won three straight to 3-1 on the season. The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium to host the Giants Sunday afternoon. Carolina under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule falls to 3-1.