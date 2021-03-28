‘Elite Eight’ bound: Texas upsets No. 2 Maryland to survive and advance in NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016 after a stunning win over No. 2 Maryland, holding the high-powered Terrapins to their lowest scoring total of the season.

Texas fight was evident as the Longhorns rallied from a slow start and a seven-point halftime deficit to win 64-61 Sunday night behind its defense.

This is only the third time since 2003 that Texas has reached the Elite Eight round.

Deadlocked at 59 with 45 seconds to go, Lauren Ebo forced a turnover that sprung Kyra Lambert on the fast break for a lay-up and the 61-59 lead. The Longhorns defense held Maryland empty on its next three possessions and salted the game away at the free throw line.

Texas’s Lauren Ebo (1), Joanne Allen-Taylor (11), Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’s Joanne Allen-Taylor reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer hugs Joanne Allen-Taylor after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’s Lauren Ebo rebounds in front of Maryland’s Mimi Collins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’s Charli Collier shoots over Maryland’s Angel Reese during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’s Celeste Taylor tries to get past Maryland’s Katie Benzan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’s Joanne Allen-Taylor shoots past Maryland’s Katie Benzan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Maryland came into this Sweet 16 matchup, averaging over 100 points in its last three games. The Terrapins shot 40% from the field and only 22.7% from 3-point range on Sunday night.

Charli Collier gave Texas the lead with a three-point play with just under 3:30 to go in the fourth quarter. Collier led the Longhorns with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Collier had plenty of support from Celeste Taylor and Joanne Allen-Taylor. Taylor scored 15 and tied the game at 59 with a jumper with 1:02 remaining. Allen-Taylor scored 14 points.

Vic Schaefer’s first season with Texas is a complete success after guiding the program to the region finals. This is only the fourth time in Texas history that the Longhorns have won an NCAA Tournament game as the lower-seeded team.

Texas will face No. 1 South Carolina Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN for a spot in the Final Four.