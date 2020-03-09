Elish throws 11th perfect game in Longhorns softball history

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas pitcher Miranda Elish is in a Longhorns category occupied by very few players. Elish completed the 11th perfect game in Texas softball program history Sunday as Texas defeated New Mexico 7-0 at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Elish struck out 10 batters for the second perfect game of her college career, according to Texas softball. She also threw a perfect game her sophomore season at Oregon against Portland State in 2018.

Elish becomes just the fourth Texas pitcher to throw a solo perfect game in school history, joining former Longhorns Cat Osterman and Blaire Luna as well as current teammate Shea O’Leary in the feat, according to Texas athletics.

Elish is 11-3 overall from the circle this season.

The Longhorns finished the weekend 4-0 with two wins each over Liberty and New Mexico. Next week, Texas travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 9 Alabama as part of the “T-Town Showdown.”