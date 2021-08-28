Ehlinger’s rookie season in doubt after knee injury in final preseason game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) laterals the ball to running back Benny LeMay (42) after being tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT, Mich. (KXAN) — Colts’ rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger had been making headlines all during training camp and was pushing to be Indianapolis’ starter in Week 1 with Carson Wentz’s availability in doubt, but now it’s the former Longhorn’s availability that’s in question.

The sixth-round draft pick left Saturday’s preseason game with an knee injury.

“It didn’t look good,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “We need to wait for the doctors’ final say.”

Ehlinger was 3-for-3 for 63 yards passing against the Lions on Saturday. He also added 14 yards on one carry. Jacob Eason got the start, but Ehlinger made the most of his time before the injury. 60 of his 63 yards passing came on an impressive throw to Dezmon Patmon where Ehlinger avoided a sack and stayed in the pocket and took a huge hit right after his throw.

That hit from Charles Harris could’ve been the blow that caused the injury. Later on the drive, which was the only one of the game for the former Westlake product, Ehlinger was sacked, and had a 21-yard scramble that ended up only being a 14-yard run because of a penalty. He also completed another pass for three yards before the drive ended in a field goal.

In three preseason games, Ehlinger was 21-for-31 for 288 yards. He didn’t throw any touchdowns, but he did have three interceptions. He also ran 55 yards and a two-point conversion.

His best game was his first of the preseason when he led the Colts to a come-from-behind win over the Panthers.