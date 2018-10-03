Ehlinger's grown in maturity since last OU meeting Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sam Ehlinger of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass under pressure by Corey Bethley #94 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- You don't know what you don't know. Last year, Texas didn't know how to finish. A tough reality of the 2017 game against Oklahoma.

"It was a constant trend last year that we couldn't finish in the fourth quarter. We had an opportunity, we were winning in the fourth quarter and we didn't end up winning in the end," Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said.

A freshman at the time, Ehlinger's touchdown scramble midway through the fourth gave the Longhorns a 24-23 lead. It didn't last long. Sooners tight end Mark Andrews went 59 yards on a dime from Baker Mayfield and Texas dropped back into its 2017 ways.

Chalk it up to growing pains that, for the most part, the Longhorns have worked through in the early goings of the 2018 season. The 4-1 record to start the season is a solid foundation in that department.

Now a sophomore, Ehlinger's growth is the biggest reason for the Longhorns improvement.

"I'll always rewatch our games from last year, its eye opening. Some of the things seem so elementary this year that were mistakes last year. I thought I understood and I thought I was really well-prepared because I did everything that I could, but that year of experience and understanding is invaluable," Ehlinger said.

Ehlinger is making his second straight start against Oklahoma. The last Texas quarterback to start back-to-back Red River Rivalry games-- Colt McCoy.

He's grown by leaps and bounds in just under 365 days, making smarter decisions with the football and giving a physical edge to the Longhorns offense.

A lifelong Longhorn fan, Ehlinger's seen countless moments in the Longhorns-Sooners rivalry, but it still doesn't compare to running out of the Cotton Bowl tunnel.

"You can go to the game and experience the environment of the split stadium, but you don't really experience it until you play in it. When you're driving on one side of the field and it's quiet and then you past the fifty-yard line and you can't hear yourself think. I think just having that experience of the environment and being able to play in such a rich tradition is incredible,"

On Saturday, Ehlinger gets another shot to make his own history.