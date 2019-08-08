Ehlinger ready to take that next step with Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN)–You could argue that Sam Ehlinger means as much to his offense as any player in the country. The junior quarterback passed and ran the ball a total of 569 times and accounted for 41 touchdowns, 25 through the air and 16 on the ground.

Ehlinger understands the expectations this season comes with but also is aware that it doesn’t mean it’s all on his shoulders.

“I’ve been told a lot of things from people in the past that have played here, I would say the biggest thing for me in the current situation is we don’t have to do anything different than last year,” said Ehlinger. “Obviously there are certain scenarios where we have to get better but not trying to do too much is what I’m trying to say. We’ve have better athletes, better coaching, better feel for the system so now we just have to go out and do it.”

Keeping Ehlinger healthy will be a priority, but he will still be a big part of the running game. Unlike last season, Texas goes into the season with no experience from their back-up quarterback, redshirt freshman Casey Thompson. But Thompson has received high praise from head coach Tom Herman during training camp. Herman has been impressed with Ehlinger’s leadership with the Thompson and freshman quarterback Roschon Johnson.

“He’s constantly coaching Casey and Roschon,” Herman said. “He’s the consummate team and he knows for whatever reason those guys have to go in to spell him, he’s partly responsible that they’re ready so that his team doesn’t take a step back.”