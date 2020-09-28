Ehlinger named Big 12 co-offensive player of the week

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is this week’s co-offensive player of the week in the Big 12 after a gutsy, impressive performance Saturday against Texas Tech.

In Saturday’s postgame media conference, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said Ehlinger was confident Texas would come back against the Red Raiders, even though the Longhorns were trailing by 15 points with about three minutes left in the game.

Herman says his quarterback told him on the sideline during the fourth quarter that Tech left too much time on the clock.

Ehlinger finished the day with 331 total yards and six total touchdowns and was correct as he lead several late scoring drives. for the Longhorns He was 27-of-40 passing for 262 yards and five touchdowns. Ehlinger picked up 69 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Ehlinger completed the Longhorns comeback with a touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime, capping off a three touchdown effort in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.

Round Rock Cedar Ridge product Deuce Vaughn introduced himself to the Big 12 and the country on Saturday, helping Kansas State pull off a comeback win at No. 3 Oklahoma. The freshman running back was voted the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week after picking up 174 total yards of offense and the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Vaughn, the son of former Longhorns assistant coach Chris Vaughn, broke free on a 77-yard receiving play during the Wildcats comeback. He finished with four receptions for 129 yards. Vaughn carried the ball eight times for 45 yards.

Ehlinger shares the offensive player of the week award with Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson.

2020 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – WEEK 3 AWARDS

Offensive Players of the Week

Skylar Thompson, QB, Sr., K-State

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Sr., Texas

Defensive Players of the Week

JaQuan Bailey, DE, R-Sr., Iowa State

Jahron McPherson, DB, Sr., K-State

Special Teams Player of the Week

Trestan Ebner, RB, Sr., Baylor

Newcomer of the Week

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Fr., K-State