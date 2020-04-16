Ehlinger hits milestone in fundraising efforts with over $100K for coronavirus relief

AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 31: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns arrives before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger reached a milestone Wednesday in his fundraising efforts to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ehlinger’s GoFundMe project that was created three weeks ago hit over $100K in donations on Wednesday afternoon.

The fundraiser, which is approved by compliance at the University of Texas and the NCAA, will send funds directly to the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive along with other foundations.

Ehlinger says on the GoFundMe page: “I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work.”

Currently, there are more than 700 donors from 38 states. Ehlinger’s has changed the total fundraising to goal to $1M.